Corinthians announces sponsorship of bitcoin company until the end of 2022

The first surprise of Corinthians’ 111th anniversary live was the sponsorship of Mercado Bitcoin, the largest exchange of cryptoactives in Latin America, which signed a partnership for the men’s professional soccer team for a period of 16 months. From September 2021 to December 2022, the Corinthians shirt will carry the Bitcoin Market stamped on the front bar.

This agreement also provides, throughout the contract, for financial education and cryptocurrencies aimed at the Fiel Torcida. The sponsorship was announced this Wednesday night, during the club’s 111th anniversary live, held at Neo Química Arena. The shirt space was vacant and had been filled with institutional advertisements since Ale left, who returned to the uniform in the chest space, between the Alvinegro and Nike symbols.

– Every step we take towards the transformation of Corinthians is facilitated by partners who understand the moment of digital platforms and fans’ habits. Being at the side of the Bitcoin Market, the largest cryptoactive platform in Latin America, gives us the certainty that we are innovating and opening up new possibilities for marketing and engagement. The future of the club lies in this innovation – says Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Timão.

– The partnership with Corinthians makes total sense for the Bitcoin Market, as we share the same views on democratization, pioneering spirit and innovation. In addition, we believe that the crypto universe and the world of football, together, enable new models of engagement with the fans and the generation of profitable businesses – says Reinaldo Rabelo, CEO of the Bitcoin Market.

Corinthians fan token coming soon on the Bitcoin Market platform

Later this month, Corinthians fan tokens will also be on sale on the Bitcoin Market platform. The $SCCP will be issued this Thursday (2/9) by Socios.com, the company responsible for launching tokens for major international football teams, the National Basketball Association (NBA), MMA and Formula 1 teams, among others . The $SCCP token will grant club fans around the world exclusive access to promotions, rewards, participation in surveys and other materials.

Check out the current sponsors of the Corinthians uniform:

Midea – Top of shirt back (contract until December 2021)

Positive – Shirt back bar (contract until December 2021)

Everyone’s Card – Front bar of the shorts (contract until April 2022)

Ale – Upper central part of the shirt (contract until August 2022)

Guaraná Poty – Back of shorts (contract until December 2022)

Bitcoin Market – Shirt front bar (contract until December 2022)

Guys Bet – Shirt sleeves (contract until July 2025)

Vitamins Neo Química – Master Sponsorship (contract until December 2025)

Banco BMG – Shoulders of the shirt (contract until December 2026)