Corinthians closes a deal by the end of 2022 with a new sponsor to print on the shirt

On the day it celebrates 111 years of its foundation, the Corinthians announced an agreement with the company Mercado Bitcoin, specialized in cryptoactives, for a sponsorship of, initially, 16 months, between September 2021 and December 2022.

The announcement was made during the club’s live broadcast in celebration of its anniversary, at Neo Química Arena. President Duílio Monteiro Alves signed the agreement that, according to him, leads to the transformation of Alvinegro.

“Each step we take towards the transformation of Corinthians is facilitated by partners who understand the moment of digital platforms and the fan’s habits”, said the president.

“Being alongside the Bitcoin Market, the largest cryptoactive platform in Latin America, gives us the certainty that we are innovating and opening up new possibilities for marketing and engagement. The future of the club is in this innovation”, he added.

Company CEO Reinaldo Rabelo also celebrated the new partnership. “The partnership with Corinthians makes total sense for the Bitcoin Market, as we share the same views on democratization, pioneering spirit and innovation. In addition, we believe that the crypto universe and the world of football, together, enable new models of engagement with the fans and the generation of profitable businesses”, he said.

The company will stamp its brand on the front bar of the men’s soccer team shirt. The partnership also includes financial education and cryptocurrency actions aimed at fans.