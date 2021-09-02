Corinthians confirms the 111-year-old Roger Guedes’ live number; see photo

Corinthians announced during its live of birthday the number that striker Róger Guedes will wear for the club. The athlete was present at the event and showed his shirt with an unexpected number.

Alongside Duilio Monteiro Alves and Roberto de Andrade, the forward showed the Corinthians shirt with his name and the number 123. The player reveals that the choice was because he liked the 23 shirt, but didn’t want to take Fagner’s number.

Felipe Szpak/Corinthians Agency

“I’m very happy. Thank God, all the efforts of the president. I’m happy, I can’t wait to be on the field and with the fans. When I came up against here, we know the heat that the fans send, big pressure, I want to enjoy it now, for Corinthians, it will be much better and I can’t wait,” said the Corinthians fan.

“Expect a lot of race, which Corinthians asks. They say I’m crazy, so I’m more of a pro band. I’m very happy, I can’t wait to play,” he added shortly after.

Róger Guedes, it is worth remembering, signed a contract with Corinthians for five seasons, until the end of 2025, with an option to renew for another year. The athlete is already participating in Corinthians training sessions and expects to be listed for Timão’s next game. He was regularized by the club in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and may be among the options next Tuesday, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena.

THE live The club’s anniversary also marked the unveiling of Willian’s number and sponsorship announcements. The club revealed new partnerships for men’s football and basketball, as well as two sponsors for the women’s team.

