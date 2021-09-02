Corinthians fans breaks record and sells out initial $SCCP Fan Token offer in two hours

The Corinthians fan token $SCCP, sold by the Socios.com platform, was a sales success. The coin, intended for interaction with fans of Alvinegra, sold all 850,000 units made available right at the opening.

After two hours of sale, the official profile of Socios.com announced that Corinthians broke the sales record in Brazil. The $SCCP Fan Token will be sold again on September 9th.

On your official profile on Twitter, the CEO of Socios.com, Alexandre Dreyfus, stated that within about 30 minutes of launching, 18,261 Corinthians fans had already acquired 654,509 $SCCP fan tokens.

At 11:20 am, an hour and 20 minutes after the launch, the Fan Token Stats website reported that 740,043 units had been sold. That meant $1,480,086 (about R$7.6 million) earned.

With the 850,000 units sold, the currency raised 1.7 million dollars (about R$ 8.7 million). The expectation is that, just like what happened with Atlético-MG, Timão will keep 50% of the value generated by FTO sales.

In time: fan token is a digital asset that allows fans to participate in the club’s decisions and actions, in addition to competing for gifts and prizes when participating in surveys. Last week, the My Timon explained how the fan token works and why the cryptocurrency is interesting to fans and Corinthians.

