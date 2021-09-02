Corinthians fans’ return to the Arena will be against Fortaleza

In the live commemoration of the 111 years of Corinthians’ anniversary, superintendent José Colagrossi revealed that Alvinegro has a game scheduled with the public at Neo Química Arena. The match in question will be against Fortaleza, for the 30th of the Brazilian Championship, and will mark the Corinthians’ first time in Itaquera after nearly two years of absence due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“In two months the public will return. The first game with the public is scheduled for November 7. This is the time I ask the fans to look at the Faithful Supporter. Please, it is very important that you already they were in the past, go back to being. It is very important to increase the revenue base that the club so much needs, but also to bring engagement with the plan’s commercial partners. In two months you will come back here,” stated the marketing and communication superintendent and Corinthians innovation.

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) has not yet dismembered the entire Brazilian Championship table, but the date in question is reserved for the 30th round of the national competition. In this stage of the tournament, Corinthians will face Fortaleza, in their stadium.

A few weeks ago, Governor João Dória informed that fans could return to São Paulo stadiums from November 1st, as long as the security protocols in the fight against covid-19 were respected. Recently, the CBF also released its own protocol so that the public could return to attend the Serie A games in Brasileirão.

The return of the public and the consequent generation of revenue from the fans is eagerly awaited by Corinthians. President Duilio Monteiro Alves revealed that the club will no longer have the box office collection destined to the payment fund for its stadium, which will bring an enormous financial relief to Alvinegro’s coffers. The projection is that, per game, Timão will be able to earn something close to R$ 1.5 million.

Until the end of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians will have five games at the Neo Química Arena with the presence of the fans. Besides Fortaleza, Timão will face Cuiabá (32nd round), Santos (34th round), Athletico-PR (36th round) and Grêmio (37th round) with Fiel in the stands.