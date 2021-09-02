Corinthians knows details of another five matches of the Brasileirão

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) detailed on Wednesday night (1st) five more matches in the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians now knows the date, time and location of rounds 21 to 25.

The first of these games will be against América-MG on September 19 (Sunday), at 6:15 pm, at Neo Química Arena. In the next round, Timão will face Palmeiras, at Dérbi Paulista, on September 25th (Saturday), at 7pm, also at home.

In the 23rd round, the Parque São Jorge team will play away from their domains. The duel will be against Red Bull Bragantino, on October 2 (Saturday), at 7 pm, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium. Next, Corinthians will face Bahia at the Neo Química Arena, on October 5th (Tuesday), at 9:30 pm.

Finally, Corinthians visits Sport in the 25th round of the Brasileirão. The departure is scheduled for October 10th (Sunday), at 4 pm, at Ilha do Retiro. All dates and times are subject to change by the teams or CBF.

Before this sequence starts, alvinegro still hosts Juventude on Tuesday (7), at Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm, and, as a result, opens the match against Atlético-GO, next Sunday (12) at 6:15 pm, at the Antônio Accioly Stadium.

Check the calendar with the games confirmed until the 25th round:

19th round – 09/07, 9 pm – Corinthians x Youth – Neo Química Arena

20th round – 12/09, 18:15 – Atlético-GO vs Corinthians – Antônio Accioly

21st round – 09/19, 18:15 – Corinthians x América-MG – Neo Química Arena

22nd round – 09/15, 7pm – Corinthians x Palmeiras – Neo Química Arena

23rd round – 10/05, 7pm – Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians – Nabi Abi Chedid

24th round – 10/5, 9:30 pm – Corinthians x Bahia – Neo Química Arena

25th round – 10/10, 4 pm – Sport x Corinthians – Ilha do Retiro