Corinthians Live has a peak of 140,000 Internet users and lasts 4 hours

Corinthians celebrated its 111 years of foundation in great style. The live offered by the club to the fans lasted more than four hours, reached a peak of more than 150,000 simultaneous Internet users on Youtube and featured the announcement of four sponsors and the revelation of the shirt numbers of newcomers Willian and Róger Guedes.

Prepared by the club’s marketing department, in the figure of superintendent José Colagrossi, the live ‘A Fiel vai invade’ had the participation of Turma do Pagode, MC Hariel and country singer Felipe Araújo. On Youtube, Corinthians activated the ‘super chat’ function, which allows internet users to make payments from R$1 to R$500 so that their comments could be displayed on the screen. The board has not yet raised the amounts, but there were thousands of payments.

Of this money, according to the platform’s rules, 70% remains with the channel’s owner, in this case Corinthians itself, and another 30% are retained by Youtube. In addition to interacting with fans, the club presented new recipes with the arrivals of Mercado Bitcoin, in the first team jersey, Spani Atacadista and Atroveran Hot, for the women’s team, and Totvs, in basketball. Alvinegro does not reveal details of the negotiations, but guarantees that the sponsors were vital for the signings of Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian.

During the live screening, presented by former player Milene Domingues, journalist Ivan Moré, comedian Alfinete and former goalkeeper Ronaldo Giovanelli, Corinthians activated all of its other sponsors, recalling the partnerships with each of them and , in some cases, offering discounts on products.

Finally, president Duilio Monteiro Alves and soccer director Roberto de Andrade delivered shirt 10 to attacking midfielder Willian, who came from Arsenal, in England. Forward Roger Guedes also participated in the party, making an unusual choice for number 123, but explained that the number is related to the date of birth of his son.