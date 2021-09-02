Corinthians marketing director reveals date for fans to return to stadium

The Corinthians fan already has a date to review his team on the field at Neo Química Arena. According to Juca Colagrossi, the club’s marketing director, the Corinthians will again have audiences in its stadium on November 7th.

The announcement took place this Wednesday (1st), during the live broadcast of the club in celebration of the 111th anniversary of its foundation.

“This is Corinthians’ home. And, in two months’ time, the audience will come back. The first game, with the public, is scheduled for the 7th of November”, said the official, who also made an appeal to the fans.

“And this is the time I ask the fans to please, let’s look at the Faithful Supporter plan. It is very important that you who were in the past come back to being. We have a debt installment project, facilities. It’s very important”, he added.

For November 7, Corinthians has scheduled a match against strength, currently in third place, for the 30th round of the Brazilian championship.

The return of the public to the stadiums in São Paulo was already scheduled for November, previously, by Governor João Dória. In July, during an interview, it was announced that the gradual return to events will likely start in October.