Corinthians officially announces William; see contract details

On Wednesday night, the day of his 111th birthday, Corinthians officially announced the signing of midfielder Willian. The player arrived in Brazil this morning and signed a contract with Timão at Parque São Jorge.

The bond signed by Willian with Corinthians is valid until December 31, 2023. In other words, the contract lasts for two and a half years, which, curiously, is the same period that the current administration of Duilio Monteiro Alves will follow as president of the club.

In a video released by CorinthiansTV, Willian declared himself to Corinthians. Upon arriving at Parque São Jorge, the Corinthians fan recalled his time in the youth categories and, once again, expressed his happiness at returning.

“A lot, a lot (happiness to be back). This is… this is my house, right. I am very happy to be back. The base was concentrated, housed here, under the bleachers, the gym and the stadium,” he recalled.

Willian also revealed that the ‘chip’ has not yet fallen and that the affection received by the Corinthians fans was impressive in recent days.

“Not even mine (token) dropped yet. The record doesn’t go down, I don’t… I was impacted like that with everything that has been happening, the project, people, fans sending messages, saying that they really wanted me to come back, I was very surprised. Feeling the heat of the crowd, being able to be close. If it weren’t for the pandemic, it would certainly be very cool,” he added.

