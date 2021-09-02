Corinthians players congratulate the club on its 111th anniversary on social media

This Wednesday, Corinthians completes 111 years of existence. Throughout the day, athletes who are part of the current cast of Timão took the opportunity to congratulate the club on their social networks. O My Timon separated some of these publications for the Faithful to contemplate.

In the men’s team, the tributes ranged from the veterans, through the youngsters from the base who had just arrived to the professional, to the four reinforcements of the season (Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian) – check the posts below.

The last hired, by the way, arrived in Brazil precisely on Timão’s birthday and has already passed through São Jorge Park to meet with the Corinthians directors. “Congratulations on your 111 years, Corinthians. I’m very happy to be here again and to be part of new pages in your history!“, published the spawn of the Terrão.

Among the great list of names that went to the networks to congratulate Timão, there is the goalkeeper Cássio, Fiel’s idol, who has already worn the alvinegra shirt in more than 500 opportunities. “I feel proud to be part of these 111 years of traditions and thousand glories, where I lived the best moments of my entire career as a professional athlete. I will continue dedicating myself as much as possible to honor this shirt and make this bunch of crazy lovers happy! Congratulations, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista!”, wrote shirt 12.

The players, who were on the field this Wednesday morning and thrashed Nacional by Paulistão Mulher, also congratulated the club. “Corinthians Day!!! 111 years of tradition and thousand glories! Immensely proud to wear this shirt and take to the field today“, declared Yasmim Ribeiro, left-back of Timão, who last Tuesday was called up to defend the Brazilian team for the first time in his career.

Check out the tributes published by Corinthians athletes

