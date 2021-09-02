Corinthians presents Joo Pedro and full-back highlights main characteristics as a player

Right-back João Pedro was introduced by Corinthians early this Thursday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava. The 25-year-old will wear shirt 2 and celebrated his chance to defend the Parque São Jorge team.

“First, good afternoon. I wanted to say that I am very grateful to have this opportunity. Very happy and motivated for everything to go well. Today I’m a more conscious full-back, who understands the defensive part, I support it well, but I’m better offensively“, said João Pedro in an interview broadcast live by Corinthians TV.

Announced as a Corinthians player last Tuesday, João Pedro is already enrolled in the CBF’s BID and can make his debut for the club. However, the athlete highlighted that he is only in his second week of work and that he is still preparing to be well when Sylvinho needs to count on him.

“This is my second week on the job. I’m feeling better, very good. About the injuries, I feel recovered, I’ve even acted after them. About the debut, when it can happen, I’ll be very happy. But I’m working, I don’t want to run out of time, but I hope it’s soon“, completed the lateral.

It is worth remembering that João Pedro arrived at Timão on loan, coming from Porto, Portugal. The bond with Timão lasts until June 2022. The athlete arrives to be Fagner’s immediate reserve, since the vacancy is “free” since the departure of Michel Macedo from the club – since then, Bruno Méndez, Mandaca and Du Queiroz have already acted. improvised in position.

