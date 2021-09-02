Coronavirus: Unvaccinated teacher takes off her mask in class and infects 27 people in the US

Last Friday (27), a case was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has worried some parents in the United States. An unvaccinated teacher took off her face mask during the primary school children’s reading class and infected a total of 27 people with the new coronavirus. The outbreak that caused more than half of the class to be infected occurred in May in California, but only became public last week. At least 18 individuals out of the total were confirmed with the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

According to the investigation carried out on the case, the professor would have assumed that symptoms such as cough, low-grade fever, fatigue, nasal congestion and headache would be due to an allergy, and not to Covid-19. The classroom had 22 students. 12 even contracted the disease, of which eight were in the first two rows – which had a total of 10 students. The other five patients were part of the children’s social life – as friends and family. See part of the CDC report: “The school required teachers and students to wear the mask; interviews with parents of infected students suggested students’ adherence to mask-wearing guidelines and distancing in accordance with CDC recommendations. However, the teacher would have removed the mask when reading aloud in the classroom. During this period, all tables were separated by 1.8 meters. All classrooms had high-efficiency particulate air filters and doors and windows were left open.” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention