Covas says there is no delayed vaccine: ‘Ministry responsibility’

Director of the Butantan Institute, which produces the vaccine against covid-19 CoronaVac, Dimas Covas said that there is no delay in delivery by his organization. The calendar is even faster and in August the largest delivery of doses was made.

“Butantan has no delayed dose,” he told UOL News. “Butantan advanced the schedule and in the first fortnight (of September) we will finish the contract with the Ministry of Health,” he said. Closing the contract will be possible because all doses will be delivered in September, instead of October, as previously agreed.

The institute’s director said that if there is a delay, the federal government is to blame. “The responsibility lies with the Ministry of Health, which has systematically made mistakes. The states have also carried out vaccinations without adequate forecast, there is more than one factor involved”, he said.

“As far as I know, it’s punctual, São Paulo has no delay. On the contrary, it advanced the vaccination of the third dose”, he added. This disparity between state planning and with the federal government was criticized by Covas.

According to him, the PNI (National Immunization Program) is weakened. “Covid’s confrontation was not properly planned, vaccine purchases were defined late. It caused anxiety in the states, which went looking for vaccines,” he explained.

Relationship with federal government

In order to mend the relationship between the states and the country, Covas believes it is necessary to “restore the federative pact, a daily struggle that cannot be lost”. The director of Butantan said he has doubts whether the Ministry of Health is aware of the issues and the need to defend the SUS (Unified Health System).

Asked about the alleged persecution of the federal government against CoronaVac, Covas said there was nothing declared, but the manifestations of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and, recently, of Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, leave room for this interpretation.

These are statements that lead to questioning the vaccine and create an army of fake news producers. CoronaVac has been a prime target for attacks since last year, when Bolsonaro said he wouldn’t buy ‘vachina’, unfortunately it has that component. We should be concerned about vaccinating the population and discussing which vaccine is better, at this moment, it makes no sense”.

On the third dose, Covas believes it is a fear response to the delta variant. “We still haven’t observed an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, this shows that maybe the reality in Brazil is different from Israel and the United Kingdom. The question is whether this will continue or will there be a resurgence of cases, although maybe we don’t have as much gravity and increase in cases,” he said.