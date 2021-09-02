Covid-19: Anvisa approves new Pfizer vaccine factory in the US | Health

Paula Adamo Idoeta – From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo Covid-19: Anvisa approves new Pfizer vaccine factory in the US

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the inclusion of the company Exelead, in the United States, as an alternative manufacturer of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19, Comirnaty. The measure allows expanding the production capacity of the vaccine, which should also be produced in Brazil from 2022.

According to Anvsa, the American unit located in Indianapolis, Indiana, “improves the capacity to supply the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and to formulate the drug in bulk.”

The product manufactured at Exelead is transported to the location of the filling and packaging steps. The inclusion request was approved yesterday and published through a resolution.

Anvisa granted the certification of good manufacturing practices for the factory plant. All vaccines and medicines supplied to Brazil must have their production chain fully authorized by the agency.

According to the agency, the approval “is intended to ensure that the inclusion of the new certified factory does not change the characteristics of the final product registered with Anvisa”.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced a letter of intent to produce vaccine against Covid-19 in partnership with the Eurofarma laboratory. The immunizing agent must be distributed to Latin America.