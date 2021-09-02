Covid-19: Fair registers 22 new cases; number of hospitalized patients reduced to 39 – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/01/2021 18:27.

195 people await test results.

In the last 24 hours, the number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 reduced from 41 to 39, in Feira de Santana. No deaths were reported and 195 people are awaiting test results. The municipality reached the mark of 45,834 cured of the disease, a rate that represents 92% of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, 203 tests were negative. The information is from the Epidemiological Surveillance Department of Health.

Report card

Cases confirmed this Wednesday (01.02.11): 22

Patients recovered on the day: 73

Negative results on the day: 203

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 39

Death reported on the day: 0 – The Health Department emphasizes that the inclusion in the bulletin of death records by Covid-19 is made when the death certificate, notification form and positive test result for the disease reach the Epidemiological Surveillance.

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the municipality: 49,718 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 1, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 2,868

Total recovered in the municipality: 45,834

Total negative tests: 69,177 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 1, 2021)

Waiting for exam result: 195

Total deaths: 977

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 25,211 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 1, 2021)

Positive result: 4,876 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 1, 2021)

In home isolation: 1

Negative result: 20,335 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 1, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).