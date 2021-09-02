Covid deaths drop in August does not indicate pandemic under control and numbers still unacceptable, experts warn | Coronavirus

The number is the lowest since December 2020 (see chart below), when the total was 21,811 deaths. Despite this, experts heard by the G1 warn that:

pandemic is not under control and miscommunication about the reopening of activities brings a false sense of security;

and miscommunication about the reopening of activities brings a false sense of security; the number of 800 deaths per day is not acceptable , as recorded on Tuesday (31);

, as recorded on Tuesday (31); delta variant and incomplete vaccination increase risk of increased cases and hospitalizations;

increase risk of increased cases and hospitalizations; high scenario already seen in Rio de Janeiro should be seen in other states in about 2 months.

Covid-19 deaths per month in Brazil Source: Health Departments/Consortium of press vehicles/Exclusive G1 surveys

Risks: delta and partial vaccination

In the experts’ assessment, the delta variant and the incomplete vaccination – with the majority of vaccinated in the country having received only the first dose – bring risk of increased cases and hospitalizations by Covid-19 this month.

This is already happening in Rio de Janeiro and should be repeated in the rest of the country, according to the researchers. Also it is possible that there is an increase in deaths.

Delta increases the number of cases in several countries, but vaccination prevents a high number of deaths

For physicist Domingos Alves, from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) in Ribeirão Preto, the country is not expected to see an increase in deaths in absolute numbers from August to September, but the downward trends seen in recent weeks should be reversed.

Delta cases jump from 6% to 86% in RJ in two months, study points out

“The upward trend in deaths and cases will increase until mid-September, for sure. I don’t think that for September, yet, we will see the absolute number of deaths as there was in August and July, but we are noticing that there is a drop in deaths and hospitalizations in all states [que] will change in September – started in Rio and now goes to São Paulo. Then the South, Midwest, Northeast and North”, says Alves.

‘Everything indicates that the delta variant will become dominant in Brazil,’ says pulmonologist

the notion that the situation in Rio is a harbinger for the rest of Brazil is shared by other scientists.

“Rio de Janeiro today is like Manaus in January, because the gamma variant started in January – January 14th, 15th in Manaus – and the rest of the country thinking it wouldn’t happen. It took around 2 months to see the rest of Brazil having the same pattern,” recalls epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, a professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes).

“Now we start in Rio de Janeiro – where it took around a month and a half to [a delta] be dominant. Very likely [é] it’s a matter of time, from what we’re seeing in all countries and now in Rio, including putting pressure on hospitalization, aggravation, beds, all over again,” he adds.

As of 30 August, according to data from state secretariats passed on to the Ministry of Health, 1,970 cases of the delta variant in Brazil had been recorded. Of these, 849 were in Rio, equivalent to 43%.

Ethel Maciel recalls, however, that testing in Brazil is insufficient. This means that, there are probably many unmapped infections..

“This issue of the number of cases in Brazil is difficult to estimate – as there is no testing program, the person needs to go [ao serviço de saúde fazer o teste]”, remember.

“It’s a similar phenomenon with the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel when the [variante] delta entered”, says Domingos Alves. “The difference [para o Brasil] is that the percentage of people vaccinated is very low in relation to those countries”, emphasizes Domingos Alves.

As of August 30, only about 29% of the Brazilian population had received either two doses or a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The highest rates are in Mato Grosso do Sul (about 44%), São Paulo (37%) and Rio Grande do Sul (35%). At the other end, Maranhão, Amapá and Roraima applied the complete vaccination scheme to only 21%, 15% and 13.5% of its inhabitants, respectively.

Although only the first dose of the vaccine does not guarantee protection against the coronavirus – especially against the delta variant -, having received a dose already makes people assume more risky behaviors, explains Ethel Maciel, including the (non) use of the mask.

In addition, in the researcher’s assessment, there is a sequence of errors in communication between governments and the population about the pandemic situation in the country.

“The pandemic continues unchecked. Everything needs to be done very carefully, and this communication – and not only from the federal government’s point of view, but [também] from the state government – ​​the end of the 2022 campaign. You put lives at risk, people believe that the pandemic is under control, that vaccination in Brazil is wonderful,” says Maciel.

N95 or PFF2 masks are the most effective in protecting against coronavirus

“A race began between the states to see who will lower their age, as if vaccinating with the first dose were enough. It’s a worrying moment. People no longer think they need to wear a mask. It’s a complex situation, but it’s getting worse. more complex because of these communication errors with the population,” he says.

She recalls that, although the delta variant does not seem, as far as is known, to cause more severe cases of Covid-19, the fact that it is more transmissible makes it able to reach a greater number of people. In this way, increases the chance that she will “find” someone who will develop a serious condition or die.

In August, the daily average of deaths by Covid-19 (total number of deaths divided by the number of days in the month) was 777 deaths. In July, which has the same number of days, the mark had been 1,232 deaths.

Daily average of deaths recorded by Covid in 2021 Source: Health Departments/Consortium of press vehicles/Exclusive G1 surveys

But Maciel remembers that, despite a new perspective in relation to the same period last year because of vaccines, the country still registers, every day, a very large number of deaths from the disease.