CPI: doctor who gave certificate to alleged lobbyist for Need wants to cancel document, says Randolfe | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said this Wednesday (1st) on a social network that the doctor responsible for signing the certificate of lawyer Marconny Albernaz Ribeiro – alleged lobbyist for Need Medicines – expressed intention to cancel the document.

Ribeiro presented a certificate to the CPI to inform him that he would not attend the deposition scheduled for this Thursday (2). According to the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), the allegation was “pelvic pain”, and the certificate was 20 days old.

Earlier in the evening, however, Randolfe posted on a social network that the doctor contacted the CPI and said that, when evaluating the alleged lobbyist, he noticed a “simulation” of the patient – and, therefore, wants to cancel the certificate.

“URGENT! The doctor who granted Mr. Marconny Faria’s certificate contacted us and said that he was the one who granted the certificate, but that he noticed a simulation by the patient and that he wants to cancel it. With that, we will receive it tomorrow. Mr. Marconny at #CPIdaCovid”, published the senator.

“The Doctor also pledged to send explanations to this CPI”, he added, in the following message.

Upon receiving the news of the 20-day certificate, Omar Aziz even called the director of Sírio Libanês, with the CPI session in progress, to ask for information. “The CPI ends and I don’t listen to the person,” he complained. See the video below:

VIDEO: Omar Aziz calls the director of Hospital Sírio-Libanês after witnesses present certificates

The validity of Marconny Ribeiro’s certificate had already been questioned by Randolfe during this Wednesday’s session of the CPI.

That’s because, hours before, the lawyer Marcos Tolentino, alleged hidden partner of FIB Bank, also presented a certificate to miss the testimony that would take place on Wednesday.

According to senators, Tolentino told the CPI that he was admitted to the Sírio Libanês hospital – the same unit that issued Ribeiro’s certificate.