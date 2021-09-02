Crespo solution, Marquinhos completes 1 month in the SPFC medical department – 02/09/2021

After tying the first game of the Libertadores round of 16 by 1-1, coach Hernán Crespo opted for an unexpected choice for the return duel against Racing, in Argentina. Ten days after making his debut with the São Paulo professional, Marquinhos was selected as the starting lineup for the decisive game.

The choice proved to be the right one. The 18-year-old striker took part in the three goals of the 3-1 victory that placed São Paulo in the quarter-finals of the Libertadores, where he would face Palmeiras. Faced with the great rival, however, it was left to Marquinhos to accompany the São Paulo elimination from the stands. He has been recovering for over a month from a muscle strain in his left thigh.

The injury happened precisely against Palmeiras, but in the match valid for Brasileirão. Marquinhos was giving Felipe Melo work until he had to leave the duel at 16 minutes into the second half. He has been absent in eight games since then.

In recent weeks, he has evolved in the recovery process, but still has no deadline to return to work with the cast. Currently, he does individual activities with physiotherapy at São Paulo.

Marquinhos is another member of a worrying statistic for São Paulo. The team has accounted for more than 30 physical problems this season. The boy’s case evaded the thesis that a lot was going on in the São Paulo title campaign, or in the accelerated turnaround between Brasileirão and the state – after all, he was not with the professional cast on those occasions.

The situation generated criticism from coach Hernán Crespo, who stated that the club needed to improve its structures, and caused the board to start working on a plan to reformulate the Barra Funda CT and Reffis, its physical therapy and physiological sports rehabilitation center .

São Paulo only returns to the field on September 12, when they face Fluminense, for the Brasileirão — the game against América-MG, which was scheduled for September 4, at Morumbi was postponed by the CBF. Until then, the club’s expectation is to reduce the number of players in the medical department. In addition to Marquinhos, the list also includes laterals Orejuela (thigh pain) and Welington (thigh pain), defensive midfielder William (knee arthroscopy) and defender Arboleda (thigh injury).