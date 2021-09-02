Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates return to Manchester United: ‘Best decision I made’

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in a transfer that surprised many. After the arrival of the Portuguese, the European press reported that Alex Ferguson, former coach of the club, was essential for the star to return to the club that projected him to the world. And the player himself confirmed this.

In an interview with the official Red Devils channels, Cristiano Ronaldo stated that Ferguson is “like a father” to him and highlighted the importance that the Scot had on his return.

“Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father to me. He helped me a lot, taught me a lot of things. So I think he played a big role because we keep in touch all the time. He’s an amazing person. in the position I am now.”

In addition, the Portuguese made it clear how happy he was to have returned to Old Trafford. Smiling throughout the interview, Ronaldo was adamant about making sure he made the right decision.

I think it was the best decision I made. I left Juventus for Manchester United and it’s a new chapter that I’m happy to have. I want to help Manchester win trophies and achieve great things.”

Finally, the star sent a message to Manchester United fans, saying he was eager to meet them at the stadium again: “The fans are the key to football. I’m grateful and United fans are special. I know they still are. singing my song, which makes me even happier. And I promise commitment on the field, as I always do. I hope to see you very soon.”