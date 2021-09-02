Cristiano Ronaldo faces a rare opponent in which he has never scored to achieve an isolated record

Portugal faces Ireland this Wednesday (1st), at home, to take another step towards the world Cup 2022. And nobody better than Cristiano Ronaldo to let the team close to victory.

Back to Manchester United, where it should re-release on September 11th, by the Premier League, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+, the ace never scored a goal against the Irish. It went blank in two friendlies, in 2005 and 2014.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

But if he manages to do it sooner, Ronaldo will add another isolated record to his vast collection of brands and become, single-handedly, the top scorer in national football in history.

There are 109 goals for the ace with the shirt of Portugal, the same sum as Ali Daei for Iran (he claims to have 111, but FIFA does not count two goals scored by the Olympic team). In other words: one more goal and the mark will be from CR7.

And brands abound for the ace…

In elite sport since 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo already boasts records in the Champions League, at european cup, at the Club World Cup and in the Real Madrid, in addition to being the greatest goal scorer in activity in football.

See the CR7 numbers below:

Champions League – 134 goals (14 over Lionel Messi, in second place), with 67 in the knockout. It also holds the record for being the top scorer of a single edition (17 in the 2013/14 season)

european cup – 14 goals. He is also the athlete with the most games in the tournament’s history (25) and the only one to compete in 5 editions

Club World Cup – 7 goals, tied with Pelé. He was world champion by United (2008) and Real (2014, 2016 and 2017)

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Real Madrid – 451 goals. It took ten years at the Santiago Bernabéu, enough to pulverize Raúl’s brand, with 324

Portugal Selection – 109 goals. He is also the record holder for hat-tricks in international games (9) and holds records for having scored against 43 different teams and in 9 consecutive tournaments (from Euro-2004 to Euro-2020)

In activity – 783 goals.

Alongside all the marks above, Cristiano Ronaldo boasts two more incredible feats: he is the only player in history to have at least 50 goals in the championships in England, Spain and Italy, in addition to having scored, alone, more than 50 goals in six consecutive seasons (from 2010/11 to 2015/16).

It is “all this” that Ireland will try to hold back soon…