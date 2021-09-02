Cristiano Ronaldo is released from the next games in Portugal | qualifiers – europe

This FPF decision has an explanation: Cristiano Ronaldo received the second yellow card in the qualifiers in that game against Ireland and, therefore, will have to serve a suspension in the next round, against Azerbaijan, on Tuesday of next week.

However, before that, the selection of Portugal faces next Saturday the team of Qatar, in an international friendly. This match will be played in Hungary. The ace was also excused from this trip.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives tribute for goal artillery by national teams: “This record is mine and it’s unique”

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates record with Portugal and warns: “I haven’t closed the account yet”

With the two goals scored this Wednesday against Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer by selections: 111 goals.

In addition to being the player with the most games and goals for the Portuguese national team, well ahead of Pauleta (47) and Eusébio (41), he is also the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid (450 goals), in the Champions League (134 goals) and the Euro Cup, with 14.

The striker was part of the regenerative work of the morning this Thursday. Coach Fernando Santos led a training session on the lawn next to the hotel where the delegation is staying, in Algarve.