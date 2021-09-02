Cristiano Ronaldo passes Ali Daei and becomes the greatest national top scorer in history; see the top 10

This Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo broke a record that seemed impossible to beat a few years ago.

By dialing twice to Portugal regarding the Ireland, at 2-1 win by European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the ace of Manchester United reached incredible 111 goals for your selection.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The debut of CR7 by Manchester United, against Newcastle, on September 11, at 11 am (GMT), will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+. For more information and sign up, Click here.

With this, Cristiano surpassed the legendary Ali Daei, who made 109 try for Will, and became the top scorer of national teams in isolation.

Ronaldo, by the way, had tied with Daei on June 23 of this year, when he noted about the France, for the group stage of the Euro Cup.

Now, however, the Portuguese owns the 1st position in isolation, and it seems very unlikely that he will lose that throne one day.

see the top 10 of the top scorers of national teams

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 111 goals

two. Ali Daei (Iran): 109 goals

3. Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia): 86 goals

4. Férenc Puskás (Hungary): 84 goals

5. Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan): 80 goals

6. Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia): 79 goals

7. Hussein Saeed (Iraq): 78 goals

8. Pele (Brazil): 77 goals

9. Sándor Kocsis (Hungary): 75 goals

10. Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait): 75 goals

It is worth remembering that Ali Daei claims to have 111 goals for Iran. However, FIFA does not count two goals scored by the country’s Olympic team.

It is precisely for this reason that Cristiano Ronaldo is considered the greatest top scorer of national teams in history as of this Wednesday.

play 0:21 The painting was annotated against Portsmouth in 2008

Check out other CR7 records

In elite sport since 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo already boasts records in the Champions League, at european cup, at the Club World Cup and in the Real Madrid, in addition to being the greatest goal scorer in activity in football.

See the CR7 numbers below:

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Champions League – 134 goals (14 over Lionel Messi, in 2nd place), with 67 in the knockout. It also holds the record for being the top scorer of a single edition (17 in the 2013/14 season)

european cup – 14 goals. He is also the athlete with the most games in the tournament’s history (25) and the only one to compete in 5 editions

Club World Cup – 7 goals, tied with Pelé. He was world champion by United (2008) and Real (2014, 2016 and 2017)

Real Madrid – 451 goals. It took ten years at the Santiago Bernabéu, enough to pulverize Raúl’s brand, with 324

play 0:16 Thibaut Courtois, Atletico Madrid’s 2012 goalkeeper, was even on his knees as the ball entered

Portugal Selection – 109 goals. He is also the record holder for hat-tricks in international games (9) and holds records for having scored against 43 different teams and in 9 consecutive tournaments (from Euro-2004 to Euro-2020)

In activity – 783 goals.





Alongside all the marks above, Cristiano Ronaldo boasts two more incredible feats: he is the only player in history to have at least 50 goals in the championships in England, Spain and Italy, in addition to having scored, alone, more than 50 goals in six consecutive seasons (from 2010/11 to 2015/16).