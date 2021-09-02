Cristiano Ronaldo receives tribute for goal artillery by national teams: “This record is mine and it’s unique” | international football

The tribute was a glass box, with text alluding to the top scorer brand by national teams, containing the ball of the historic game (see photo below). In an interview with the official FPF website, CR7 celebrated the brand.

– I’m very happy for the two goals and the record, but especially for the team to believe until the end (Portugal won a comeback with two of his goals in the final minutes). It’s motivation and the desire I have to continue playing football. If we get up every day wanting to do our best and give us joy, we have great motivation. This record is mine and unique. One goal was missing and I scored two. I am extremely happy. I dedicate to all the Portuguese and the entire team – said CR7.

The first goal came in the 43rd minute of the second half. In a cross from the right to the area, Cristiano Ronaldo used one of his specialties. He climbed higher than the defender and headed hard in the corner. Shortly after, in stoppage time, at 50, in a very similar move, he took off more than everyone else in the area to test the ball for the net. Victory and guaranteed records.

It may seem like heresy to remember, but CR7 could have hit the mark much earlier in the game. On minute nine, Bruno Fernandes took advantage of an error in Ireland’s short goal kick and, when he had the domain, was knocked down in the area. Penalty that took about five minutes to be taken, with a review on the VAR screen next to the field and Cristiano Ronaldo slaps O’Shea for the pout that the opponent gave the ball posted on the mark to provoke. At 14, the idol charged hard, but goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu flew and saved.

Iranian Ali Daei, however, has an advantage over the Portuguese ace: he needed 149 games to reach 109 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo equaled him with 179 matches and surpassed him with 180.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S GOALS FOR THE PORTUGAL SELECTION Division by competitions and friendlies in 180 games

This amount of presence on the field for the national team is another mark that the idol pursues. This Wednesday, CR7 managed to catch up with Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and Ahmed Mubarak, from Oman, both still active. The record belongs to the Egyptian Ahmed Hassan, with 184 matches between 1995 and 2021, and Bader Al-Mutawa, from Kuwait, second on the list with 181 and who can still increase the count.

World football icon and newly hired by Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is a record collector. In addition to being the player with the most games and goals for the Portuguese national team, well ahead of Pauleta (47) and Eusébio (41), he is also the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid (450 goals), in the Champions League (134 goals) and the Euro Cup, with 14.

Among the national teams of its continent, it also surpasses by far the second and third place in the ranking of top scorers, Puskás, representing Hungary and Spain, with 84, and the Hungarian Kocsis, with 75.