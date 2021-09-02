Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice for Portugal and becomes top scorer for national teams – Play

the attacker Cristiano Ronaldo was the great character in the victory of Portugal regarding the Ireland, this Wednesday (1st), at Algarve Stadium, 2-1. The Portuguese scored both goals for the Portuguese team and became the top scorer for national teams in history, with 111 goals, surpassing the former Iranian player there daei.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese triumph under Cristiano Ronaldo’s command kept the Portugal team undefeated and leading the European Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The Europeans have 10 points from four matches, with three wins and one draw.

The Portuguese team returns to the field for the qualifiers on Tuesday (7), at 1:00 pm (Brasilia time), against Azerbaijan. Before, on Saturday (4), Portugal faces Qatar in a friendly.

Cristiano Ronaldo faced Ireland this Wednesday (1st) for the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup Photograph:

CARLOS COSTA / AFP

Check out the list of top scorers by selection

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 111 goals in 180 games Ali Daei (Iran) – 109 goals in 149 games Puskás (Hungary) – 84 goals in 89 games Kamamoto (Japan) – 80 goals in 84 games Chitalu (Zambia) – 79 goals in 108 games Hussein Saeed (Iraq) – 78 goals in 137 games Pelé (Brazil) – 77 goals in 92 games Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 goals and 68 games Abdullah (Kuwait) – 75 goals in 133 games Majed Abdullah (Saudi Arabia) – 71 goals in 116 games