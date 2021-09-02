Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister is moved by the Brazilian narration in a historic goal: ‘That’s why I love football’

“A man, a machine, a caged beast.” That’s how André Henning, narrator of TNT Sports, described Cristiano Ronaldo after portuguese score three times and eliminate Atletico Madrid from the Champions League, in 2019, when he defended Juventus. This Wednesday, almost two and a half years after the turnaround in Turin, the announcer returned to stealing the show, and moved Kátia Aveiro, sister of the Portuguese.

With two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal team beat Ireland 2-1, for the fourth round of the European Qualifiers for the World Cup. Thus, the 111 goals wearing the colors of Portugal placed CR7 as the top scorer in the history of the national teams, surpassing the Iranian Ali Daei, whom he equaled when secured the 2-2 draw with France, for the European Cup.

On Instagram, Kátia Aveiro praised her brother, but also couldn’t hold back the emotion with André Henning’s narration. The Brazilian announcer congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for entering “entering history”.

– I am moved when the famous one of the phrase “caged beast” narrates – Kátia began, in reference precisely to the narration of André Henning in the three goals of CR7 against Atletico Madrid.

– What a beautiful thing, for these and others that I love football! I love with all my strength! Only God knows how happy I am! Gratitude to God and to you, Cristiano. Thank you, brother, for the emotions you give us. It’s unique! – Kátia Aveiro wrote.