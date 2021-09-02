Cruzeiro: revitalization of the Arena do Jacar intensified; see pictures

Arena do Jacar has undergone a lawn revitalization process since last Wednesday. In the photo, the state of the field on September 1st (Photo: Green Sports Lawns/Disclosure) Ten days away from receiving Cruzeiro x Ponte Preta, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, the lawn of Jacar’s Arena it continues to undergo a transformation. Since Saturday, when Democrata de Sete Lagoas drew 1-1 with Democrata-GV, for Module II of the Minas Gerais Championship, the stadium has seen the work of revitalization intensified.

“Significant improvements we will see from the end of this week. We had to wait for this game by the Democrat to make stronger interventions. From the weekend, we should have an improvement in the appearance of the lawn and in quality,” stated Rodrigo Campolina, partner of Green Gramados Esportivos, hired by cruise to perform the service.

“The first fertilization was carried out. We are doing it in three stages. This first one was done with fertilizer, applied on the same Wednesday. Today it is a week. This process continued with the application of insecticide and fungicide against insects and fungi (.. .) We also started replanting in areas that were heavily damaged,” explained the professional reporter.

With more than 18 thousand seats in its original construction, Arena do Jacar currently holds 13 thousand spectators. Soon, 3,900 fans will be able to watch Cruzeiro in Serie B. The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) has already authorized the club to host games in sports venues outside Belo Horizonte.