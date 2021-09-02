Curitiba resumes first dose vaccination this Thursday and Friday. See the groups

The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba (SMS) expands the immunization of city residents with the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19. This Thursday (2/9), those born in the second half of 2000 will be assisted. On Friday (3/9), those born throughout the year 2001. Pregnant and postpartum women (who gave birth within 45 days ago) will also be met.

The estimate is to vaccinate 27 thousand people with the first dose in two days. The service will be provided at 19 vaccination points open from 8 am to 5 pm (list below). This week there will be no recap.

new batches

The expansion of service will be made with doses destined for the second application, after the SMS confirms with the Ministry of Health the sending of new batches of immunizing agents to the municipality, which should be delivered in the coming days. The decision was taken at the meeting of the Technical and Medical Ethics Committee of the secretariat this Wednesday morning (1/9).

“These are second application vaccines that would be used in 15 days, so we made this decision to anticipate the application of the first dose as we have a holiday ahead of us”, explained the municipal secretary of Health, Márcia Huçulak.

The immunizing agents must be replaced as soon as Curitiba receives a new shipment intended for the application of the first dose.

The call for a new audience depends on the stock assessment or the arrival of a new shipment of vaccines.

Pregnant and postpartum women

Vaccination of pregnant and postpartum women follows the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and is subject to an individualized assessment, shared between the woman and her doctor.

Orientation to receive the vaccine

To receive the vaccine, the SMS advises you to register in advance on the Saúde Já platform via the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.

It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF and a proof of residence with an address in Curitiba (if it is in the name of the spouse, a marriage or stable union certificate must also be presented).

With the vaccination of younger age groups, the Municipal Health Department also accepts proof of residence in the name of the father or mother, attached to a document that proves membership.

In the case of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the property owner, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.

second dose

This Thursday (2/9) there will also be application of the second dose for people vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac on 6, 7 and 8 August and Astrazeneca or Pfizer on 9 June.

Who can receive the 1st dose this Thursday (2/9)

– People born from July 1st to December 31st, 2000

– Pregnant and postpartum women aged 18 or over

Who can receive the 1st dose this Friday (3/9)

– People born in 2001

– Pregnant and postpartum women aged 18 or over

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – Pavilion of Healing

Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)

2 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

4 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

6 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

7 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

8 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

9 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

10 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

11 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

12 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

13 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

14 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

15 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

16 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

17 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4.577 – Orleans

18 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

19 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street