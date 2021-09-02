Daniel Dias, Brazil’s greatest athlete in the Paralympics, retires with 27 medals – 09/01/2021 – Sport

Used to coming out with at least four gold medals at the Paralympic Games, Daniel Dias had to moderate his expectations for Tokyo-2020.

The 33-year-old athlete would have to strive like never before to seek the best possible results, in the unprecedented situation of not being favorite in any of the six races he swam in Japan. S5, which had its final played this Wednesday morning (1st) and marked the farewell of the Brazilian swimming pool with fourth place.

The São Paulo native, born in Campinas, announced in January that the Tokyo Paralympics would be the end point of his journey as an athlete. He explained that the decision to retire was due to the feeling of accomplishment and the growing desire to pursue other career and life projects, such as spending more time with his three children: Asaph, 7, Daniel, 5, and Hadassa, 2.

The greatest Paralympic athlete in Brazil will start this new phase after having accumulated 27 medals, three in Japan (bronze in the 200 m and 100 m freestyle and in the 4 x 50 m freestyle relay). The achievements of each of them were greatly celebrated by him in the swimming pool of the Aquatic Center in Tokyo.

Since 2019, when the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) promoted a controversial process of functional reclassification —which divides athletes into categories according to the level of motor impairment caused by their disability— Daniel has ceased to reign supreme in the S5 class.

In the case of physical disabilities, the swimming classes range from S1 for the highest levels of impairment to S10 for the least impairment. Daniel remained in S5, but saw competitors from the upper classes descend. After swimming his last race, the Brazilian complained about the classification criteria.

“This has greatly affected the results here. Not only mine, but many other athletes. It’s sad that swimming is going through this. It’s regressing. The classification system is inconclusive, subjective, it’s a mess. Athletes who swam with me here at S5 were faster than S6 swimmers. That doesn’t make any sense,” complained Daniel Dias, in a live stream on his Instagram account.

“Few of my opponents from 2016 [nas Paralimpíadas do Rio de Janeiro] were here. Most that were competing with me [em Tóquio] they were S6 athletes and today they are in S5. That made things more difficult,” added the swimmer.

This is one of the campaign platforms of the Brazilian, candidate for member of the Athlete Council of the IPC (International Paralympic Committee). “Here is my appeal to the IPC, to Andrew Parsons [presidente da entidade], who look with love at this. That’s why I’m running for the board: because we want things to be as fair, clear and correct as possible.”

Daniel Dias was born with malformed upper limbs and right leg. The right arm stopped at the elbow, while the left is shorter, with just one finger. The right leg ends at the knee.

Nothing to stop Brazilians from achieving their great deeds. “Disability does not define what we are. What defines what we are is within each one of us. And we have an enormous capacity to accomplish great things”, he preaches.

At age three, Daniel underwent surgery to be able to wear prostheses and walk. At 16, he started swimming inspired by another Brazilian winner in the Paralympic pools: Clodoaldo Silva, whom he watched on TV at the 2004 Athens Games.

“I started swimming because I liked the sport. The encouragement came from the family. My parents never set limits on my life. Whenever I wanted to do something they said: ‘Of course, you can do it’. My parents’ encouragement was fundamental”, thanks.

In two years in the pools, the athlete was already prepared to shine internationally. This happened at the Paralympic Swimming Worlds in Durban, South Africa, in 2006. At the age of 18, he won 3 golds and 2 silvers. The way to more achievements was sown.

The Paralympic debut took place at the Beijing-2008 Games, when he has already become the biggest name in the Brazilian delegation. He won 4 golds, 4 silvers and 1 bronze and became the most podium finisher among all in those Paralympics. As for the color of the medals, only Canadian Chantal Petitclerc (athletics), with 5 golds, had a better campaign than his.

Four years later, in London-2012, he came out of the pools with the second best campaign by an athlete in that edition of the Paralympic Games. There were 6 diamonds. Only Australian swimmer Jacqueline Freney was ahead of Daniel, with 8 gold medals.

At home, in Rio de Janeiro, in 2016, the Brazilian made another memorable campaign. A veteran of the Paralympics, at age 28, he added another 4 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronzes to his medal collection. No competitor has campaigned better than he.

Daniel Dias is the 15th most awarded athlete in the history of the Paralympics and the seventh in swimming. This classification is led by American Trischa Zorn. The American, who competed between 1980 and 2004, boasts an incredible 32 golds, 9 silvers and 5 bronzes, according to data from the IPC (International Paralympic Committee). Among Brazilians, he is in first place, counting all the modalities.

So many feats in the sport earned Daniel Dias the Laureus award in 2009, 2013 and 2016. Swimming World magazine, the most prestigious publication in world swimming, also elected him Paralympic Swimmer of the Year in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016.

After the Paralympics, he will serve as an active member of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

“I was lucky to win three Laureus awards in my career and I can say they are an honor for any athlete. I am really looking forward to helping young people in the future and doing my best to change the world,” says the Brazilian.

Outside of competitions, Daniel Dias now wants to use his story to encourage other people with disabilities to take risks in life and sport. In 2014, he founded the Daniel Dias Institute, in Bragança Paulista, to support the discovery and development of future Paralympic athletes.

“No parent expects to have a child with a disability. My parents were chosen. And I know that there are many disabled people at home, that parents don’t want them to leave home, not to suffer. And, through sport, we can show that he can swim, he can do his daily activities and become a champion in life. Sometimes, for the father and mother to see their child swimming alone, it opens up many things. Sport is inclusion”, says the swimmer.

Main achievements of Daniel Dias’ career