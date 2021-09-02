Daniel retires as the best Paralympic athlete in Brazil and leaves a legacy – 09/01/2021

Daniel Dias leaves swimming competitions as the greatest Paralympic athlete in history at the age of 33, with 27 medals. After three bronzes in Tokyo-2020, he made the fourth half ofthe 50m freestyle class S5 (intermediate between the 10 for the disabled), with a podium closed by Chinese people. But on this same eighth day of Paralympics competitions, Carol Santiago won her third gold, in the 100m breaststroke of the SB12 class (for athletes with low vision). Interestingly debuting in Paralympics at the age of 36, the Pernambuco native receives the baton as a highlight in Tokyo-2020, with five medals, from superchampion Daniel, who participated for the first time in the Games in Beijing-2008, at 22.

This Thursday morning (2), by Brasília time, Brazil already has semifinals in collective modalities. The men’s goalball team plays at 5:45 am against Lithuania and the women’s team at 7:30 am against the United States. In seated volleyball, the Brazilians face the Russians at 6:30 am and the undefeated 5-a-side football will have Morocco ahead at 7:30 am.

Daniel Dias says goodbye to the swimming pools as the greatest in history at the Paralympics Image: Ale Cabral/CPB

Carol’s gilts

Carol’s gold in the SB12 class of the 100m breaststroke with 1min14s89, a Paralympic record, over Russian Daria Lukianenko (1min17s55) and Ukrainian Yaryna Matlo (1min20s31). With this medal, the Brazilian adds five in Tokyo-2020 and takes Brazilian swimming to 20 in total (six gold, five silver and nine bronze), surpassing the 19 in Beijing-2008 and Rio-2016.

Carol also helped the top 10 goal on the overall medals board. This Wednesday (September 1), Brazil is in seventh place – with a total of 48, being 15 gold, 12 silver and 21 bronze.

Cecília Kethlen Araújo was silver in the S8 class (disabled) in the 50m freestyle, with 30s83, behind the Russian Viktoriia Ishchiulova, with 29s91 – the bronze went to Italian Xenia Francesca Palazzo, with 31s17).

Still in the pools, Talisson Glock reached the bronze in the S6 class (for the disabled) in the 100m freestyle. It ended with 1min05s45, in a crash against the Chinese Jia Hongguang, who did 1min05s55. The race had the world record of the Italian Antonio Fantin, with 1min03s71, who was followed by the Colombian Nelson Crispin Corzo, with 1min04s82. Talisson already had bronze in the mixed 4x50m relay 20 points and is still enrolled in the 400m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

for a ball

Maciel Santos, bronze in Paralympic bocce Image: Takuma Matsushita/CPB

A bronze that won gold was in the Paralympic Boccia dispute, with Maciel Santos, from the BC2 class (chairmen who cannot receive assistance). The victory over the Thai Worawut Saengampa He only got the all-or-nothing medal when choosing the last ball, which broke the tie on the last pitch: 4-3. Very emotional, he remembered Dirceu Pinto, another idol of the Brazilian Paralympic movement, who died of a heart attack in April 2020.

Bocce also had the bronze of José Carlos Chagas, from the BC2 class (wheelchairs supported by Calheiros), who closed 8-2 over the Portuguese André Ramos.

Table tennis bronze was female, by teams, in the 9-10 class (walking, with low physical-motor impairment) by teams. Bruna Alexandre, Danielle Rauen and Jennyfer Parinos lost from Poland (2-0), but the modality guarantees bronze to those who lose in the semifinals because there is no dispute for third place.

Women’s goalball team passes through China in the golden score Image: Wander Roberto/CPB

Collectives in the semifinals

Carol scored the golden score against China, silver in goalball in Rio-2016 after eliminating Brazil from the medal dispute. In Tokyo-2020, the Brazilians celebrated the change and the passage to the semifinal against the United States, at 7:30 am this Thursday (2), Brasília time. The men’s team had already won the spot and faces Lithuania at 5:45 am (in the confrontation between these teams in the group stage, the Brazilians’ victory was devastating, by 11 to 2).

Another place in the semifinals was won by the women’s volleyball team seated with the victory over Italy by 3 sets to 1, in a comeback: 23/25, 25/17, 25/16 and 25/21. It also faces the United States, but on Friday (3), at 6:30 am. The Brazilian men’s team makes the semifinal before, this Thursday (2), at 6:30 am, against Russia.