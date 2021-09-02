David Luiz awaits official proposal from Flamengo to evaluate return to Brazil | Flamengo



David Luiz awaits Flamengo’s official proposal – Photo: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP

David Luiz awaits Flamengo’s official proposalPhoto: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP

Posted 01/09/2021 16:31 | Updated 09/01/2021 4:35 PM

Rio – The soap opera between Flamengo and David Luiz may be coming to an end, but with no guarantee that it will be a happy ending for the red-blacks. The defender recognizes the survey, but awaits the official proposal to assess his return to Brazil. The information is from the “GE” portal.

For now, the red-black board only surrounds the businessmen, although the transfer window is closing. David Luiz is touched by the affection of the fans, but there is a concern that there is no impression that the player will treat Flamengo as the last option.

So far, the player has kept in shape in Juiz de Fora, where his family lives, and recognizes the desire of Rubro-negro to have the athlete in the squad for the season’s sequence. The soccer vice-president, Marcos Braz, intensified contacts with businessman Giuliano Bertolucci, but has not made any proposal official yet.

On the other hand, even recognizing the financial superiority of European clubs that may wish to have the defender in the squad. Flamengo awaits the player’s signal, if they want to return to Brazil in order to advance the negotiation.

Since leaving Arsenal in May, the 34-year-old defender is analyzing every move to move forward in a future deal. In addition to Flamengo, Benfica was interested, but did not make any proposal official until the end of registration for the Champions League. Olympique Marseille, from France, and clubs from the Middle East also sounded out the player.