Deadline for regularizing the MEI is extended

Attention Microentrepreneurs for good news! The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline for settling the debts of Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) to September 30th. Before, the deadline to regularize was until today, August 31st.

Therefore, all taxpayers who have outstanding debts in the month of October will be sent to the PGFN for registration in Active Debt of the Union. If the debts refer to 2016 and that have not been paid in installments this year, their debts will be sent to the Attorney’s Office. On the other hand, MEIs that only have debts from 2017 or later, or have paid in installments in 2021, will not have their debts sent at this time.

Debts for 2016 are declared by DASN (Mei Annual Declaration) of 2017. It is important to emphasize that despite losing several tax benefits and social security rights, the MEI in debt to the Federal Revenue does not have its CNPJ cancelled.

The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) is a more simplified category for business formalization. It is included in companies with sales of up to R$81 thousand, with less bureaucracy and less taxes. However, it has obligations such as the payment of the Simplified Collection Document (DAS).

How can debts be settled?

The issuance of the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS) for payment and the request for installment payments can be made directly on the Simples Nacional Portal. DAS, which corresponds to 5% of the minimum value, can also be issued through the MEI App, available for Android or iOS cell phones.

So, to check which debits are overdue, just access the PGMEI, using the digital certificate or access code.

Access the option “Consulta Extract/Pendências”, then click on “Consulta Pending on Simei” and then issue the DAS for payment. It’s very simple and practical.

What happens if the MEI doesn’t pay?

The micro-entrepreneur who does not pay off or pay in installments their debts, in addition to being charged in court with interest and other charges provided for by law, will also suffer the following penalties:

Losing the quality of insured in the INSS and, therefore, not enjoying social security benefits, such as retirement, sick pay, for example;

Have the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) canceled;

Be excluded from the Simples Nacional and Simei regimes by the Federal Revenue, states and municipalities;

Difficulty in obtaining financing and loans.

In the cases of those who are already registered in the Active Debt, the collection of the INSS debt must be made via the Simple Collection Document of the Active Federal Debt (DAS DAU).

Regarding the Tax on Services (ISS) and Tax on Circulation of Goods (ICMS), these must be made directly in the municipality or state responsible for the tax.

