Delfin Clinic Ordered to Compensate Patient Who Had Panic Crisis During Exam | Justice

The Court of Bahia ordered the Delfin Clinic to pay compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$ 8,000 to a patient who had a panic attack while undergoing an examination in the unit and was not rescued. Judge Daniela Pereira Garrido Pazos, from the 15th Consumer Relations Court of Salvador, understood that there was a failure in the provision of medical-clinical services and negligence of the clinic.

In the lawsuit, a patient named Jessica claimed that, in June 2020, she was on the premises of the medical unit to undergo several tests, including MRI scans of the left foot, left knee, hip and spine, due to various pains she felt. And, in the second resonance, it was placed inside the machine by the technician in charge who, soon after, left the room.

She also states that, having a history of depression and anxiety and panic attacks, after about 15 minutes spent inside the MRI machine without the exam being started, she started screaming for help, since the delay had triggered her anxiety crisis. However, no Delfin employee appeared in the room to provide assistance or any kind of support. Jessica also highlighted that they did not deliver the security button with an alarm, which would be mandatory and would allow her to warn that she was in danger.

The patient pointed out that only after the exam was finished and with her removal from the equipment, the technician realized that she was in tears, terrified, shaking and screaming for help.

In its defense, the Delfin Clinic claimed that the exam rooms do not have security cameras, that the procedure was carried out within the standard average time and that the situation Jessica went through was caused by her anxiety crisis, characterizing her exclusive guilt and stating that there is no liability of the company.

In the sentence, the magistrate highlighted that “it was incumbent upon the Clinic to carry out the MRI exam, safely, responding, therefore, for not providing the mandatory alarm button to carry out the aforementioned exam. The absence of this care entails their civil liability for the failure to provide medical-clinical services.”

Daniela Pazos pointed out that the illicit act did not originate only from the patient’s anxiety crisis, but from the negligence of the clinic’s agent in providing the safety device, making it impossible for her to be rescued when she presented her panic crisis, revealing the conduct unlawful practice.

As for the behavior of the company’s technicians, the judge drew attention to the fact that “health establishments have the primary obligation to rigorously select all their employees, constantly inspecting them and, therefore, to guard against possible annoyances arising from it. of the incorrect provision of services”.

The decision that ordered the company to pay compensation for pain and suffering in the amount of R$ 8,000 is still subject to appeal before the Court of Justice of Bahia (TJ-BA).

Wanted by BNews, the Delfin Clinic stated that “it regrets what happened and that our team welcomed and provided all the support to the patient, providing the necessary clarifications and information about the MRI exam”. The company also emphasized that “it follows strict rules in order to guarantee the quality and safety of the exams, ensuring the well-being of its customers during the procedures carried out in the units.”

Rating: FREE

