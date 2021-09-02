‘Democracy is not being negotiated,’ says Senate president after meeting with governors | Policy

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), stated this Thursday (2) that “democracy is not being negotiated”.

Pacheco made the statement while making a statement at the official Senate residence after meeting with some governors, including Ibaneis Rocha (DF), Helder Barbalho (PA) and Wellington Dias (PI).

According to Pacheco, topics such as combating the pandemic, resources for the states and defense of democracy were discussed during the meeting.

“It is very important that we are all united, respecting differences, seeking consensus, seeking convergence, but with an aspect that is non-negotiable for all of us: democracy is not negotiated. Democracy is a reality, the rule of law it is a reality. Society has already assimilated these concepts and values, so that we will always be united in this purpose of preserving democracy,” declared Pacheco.

For the president of the Senate, “there is no better environment than democracy”, and the manifestation of governors made during the meeting was “very well received” by Congress, as managers, according to him, did not “so-and-so” the criticisms.

In the speech, Pacheco also said that the preservation of democracy is what will create the “enabling environment” for the country’s evolution, building a fairer and more equal society.

relationship between powers

After Pacheco’s speech, the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, declared that there was a “unanimous” concern among the governors with the “unraveling of relations between the powers”.

“There is also unanimity in the sense that we have to walk together for democracy. This was the agenda of the last meeting and reaffirmed here today with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, in the sense that we can detension the country,” said Ibaneis.