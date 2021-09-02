Di María reveals when he was very surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo and shoots Richarlison for provocations: ‘Deserved it’

One of the pieces of the ‘galactic’ cast of Paris Saint-Germain and highlight of the Argentine team champion of america cup, attacking midfielder Angel Dí Maria is a ‘privileged’ figure in world football, as he has played for years with Messi in the selection and was a partner of Cristiano Ronaldo at the time of Real Madrid.

In an interview with TyC Sports, Di Maria told about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the Portuguese star being ‘marrento’ within the four lines and extremely competitive, in intimacy, according to the Argentine, Ronaldo is a simple person and sat down to talk with Di Maria’s friends as if he were someone ‘ordinary’.

“With me, a phenomenon. What you see on the pitch stays on the pitch. Off it, it’s just another one. On my first birthday at Real Madrid, I had some friends at home. I also called Marcelo and Pepe. How they always walked. with Cristiano, I invited him too, I asked him to come to my house”.

“I thought he wasn’t going, but he sent a message and said he was going,” said Di María, surprising everyone by revealing that the guy even took a chance on drinking beer. He arrived at my house and sat outside with my friends for a beer. Calm, as if nothing. The truth is, he surprised me a lot. Off the field, he was another type of person,” said the Argentine.

Di Maria also spoke about winning the Copa América over Brazil, at Maracanã. The author of the title goal spoke about the controversies with Richarlison, striker of the Brazilian team, who was the main target of the Argentines’ provocations after the title.

“The problem with Richarlison happened because of the things he said before the final. These things give us a hard time. He deserved what happened,” said the Argentine. Even at the beginning of July, the Brazilian had said that the Brazilian team would be champion of the Copa America, becoming the target of provocation by the Argentines after the runner-up.