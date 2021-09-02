Dies from complications of covid-19 José Heitor Gracioso, one of the founders of Ambev | Companies

José Heitor Attílio Gracioso, one of the founders of Covid-19 died on Tuesday night at the Albert Einstein hospital. Ambev and chairman of the Board of Directors of Fundação Zerrenner (FAHZ), co-manager of Ambev and holder of 10.23% of the company’s total capital. He is 89 years old and leaves behind a wife, three children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Grandson and son of Italian parents, Gracioso was born on November 20, 1931, in São Paulo. His trajectory is closely linked to the Antarctica and with an expressive part of the 87-year history of the Antônio Helena Zerrenner Foundation.

He has been a member of the board of directors of FAHZ since 1999. In 2000, he assumed the presidency and nine years later he accumulated the role of executive director.

Read too: Ambev plans to go beyond beer

His professional history began in 1946 at Companhia Antarctica Paulista, where he started at the age of 14 as an office boy and became chairman of the board of directors in 1999. That year, he had a decisive contribution to one of the most important events in the history of the brewing industry, uniting Antarctica with Brahma and founding Ambev.

The merger of the breweries and the creation of Ambev was something that should have happened before, in Gracioso’s view. “And we should think about one thing: at that time, the protection of Brahma and Antarctica against the onslaughts of the largest companies abroad,” he said in a statement to Museu da Pessoa, in 2006.

The Foundation, where it was working, maintains two free elementary and high schools, with technical courses in partnership with Senai. There are two schools, in São Paulo (SP) and in Sete Lagoas (MG), with about 2,000 students attended only in 2020.

In 2020, the FAHZ funded approximately 1,100 university and postgraduate scholarships for Ambev employees and paid more than 19,000 grants for the acquisition of school material for employees, their children and needy students. communities. In the health area, the FAHZ provides medical and hospital assistance to around 70,000 beneficiaries, in addition to promoting various social assistance actions.