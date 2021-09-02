Digital Foundry concludes that new PS5 model has identical performance to the original

Facebook

A video posted by YouTuber Austin Evans, in which he tested the new PlayStation 5 model, caused a stir when he concluded that the new model is “worse” than the launch model because of a smaller heatsink. Since then, several discussions have emerged on the internet. Meanwhile, Digital Foundry got their hands on the revised PS5 and published their initial impressions.

The new PS5 is not “worse” than the original model, as reported. In fact, Digital Foundry found no noticeable difference in performance between the release and the revised console.

Richard Leadbetter tested the CFI-1100 series with the game Control, noting that even in a heavy game area, the new PS5 consumes almost the same maximum power as the launch unit.

“Whether the machine is warmer or not still needs to be tested, but logic suggests that if the new cooling assembly wasn’t up to the task, the fan would increase in speed and volume to expel the heat buildup,” Leadbetter wrote . “This doesn’t seem to be happening – and hours later, energy consumption is also consistent,” he concludes.

Interestingly, in Evans’ video, there is a slight noise reduction on the new console. As Digital Foundry claims, this contradicts the notion of a “hotter” machine. Leadbetter theorized that the new fan might be doing a better job of expelling hot air.

Digital Foundry contacted Sony to question the company about the changes, but concluded based on their initial testing that the revised PS5 “seems to be the same as the old one in terms of the experience of actually using it and Sony certainly does has the confidence to support the new design.”