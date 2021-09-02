Distributors increase the price of gas cylinders by 7% for the consumer | Economy



The price of cooking gas has become another concern for the government of Jair Bolsonaro – AFP

The price of cooking gas has become another concern for the Jair Bolsonaro governmentAFP

Published 09/01/2021 5:55 PM

Cooking gas is already costing 7% more for consumers this Wednesday, September 1, due to an adjustment made by the product’s distributors, confirmed the president of the Brazilian Association of LPG Dealers (Asmirg), Alexandre Borjaili. Rumors in the sector indicate that Petrobras will also readjust the price of fuel, which has already accumulated a 38% increase in the year.

According to Borjaili, the adjustment of the distributors was justified by the collective bargaining agreement and inflation. The average increase per cylinder was R$ 5.80, with an additional R$ 0.30 added in some states by the ICMS readjustment last month.

“And there is a rumor that Petrobras will also increase at the beginning of the month,” Borjaili told Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), who disagrees with the increase in distributors, considering that the value of the product is already too high. high.

The price of cooking gas has become yet another concern for the government of Jair Bolsonaro, which dismissed former Petrobras president Roberto Castello Branco due to successive adjustments in fuels, including Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The current president of the company, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, did not make monthly adjustments. The last increase was in early July, 3.5%.

According to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of a 13 Kg LPG cylinder between August 22 and 28 was R$ 93.65, and in some locations the product arrives costing R$ 130.00.