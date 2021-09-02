Doctor Jairo · Does little sleep hinder the growth of the penis?

“Doctor, I saw in a video a girl saying that sleeping too little hinders the growth of the penis. It is true?”

Is not true. Really, little sleep is not good for your health and there are a series of issues that can be harmed when we sleep little or poorly. But having a reduced amount of sleep won’t mess up your final penis size. This is legend.

@jairobouer “DOES SLEEPING LITTLE HARM P&N!S GROWTH?” 🚨#j#airobouer #j#airoresponde #tips #question #questions ♬ original sound – jairobouer

Why is it important to sleep well?

Sleep is a fundamental state for the human body and not passive at all, being responsible for the functions of storing information, growing bones and muscles, filtering toxins and the defense system.

So, check out what are the negative aspects from lack of sleep to health – both physical and mental – and what are the other four benefits of a good and good night’s sleep:

Negative impacts of insomnia

Sleep Benefits

Improved concentration, memory and attention;

Reduces risk of Alzheimer’s;

Fights aging;

Reduces stress and mood swings.

Some quirks can get in the way

Getting a refreshing night’s sleep is what most people want. However, certain common habits can end up diminishing the quality of that moment. Are they:

1. Technology in the bedroom

Many people use some form of technology every night while in bed before bed. But, in addition to the notifications that can arrive throughout the night, the light emitted by the screens of cell phones, tablets and TVs impacts the level of melatonin, the sleep-inducing hormone.

Thus, the ideal is to use technology up to a maximum of 30 minutes before bedtime. This will prevent the screens from having any negative impact on sleep and ensure a better night’s rest.

2. Overdoing alcohol

While a glass of wine may seem like a great way to relieve stress after a long day at work, too much alcohol can impair sleep quality, especially in the REM phase, considered the most restorative stage.

Check out:

Even if people are able to sleep faster after a few drinks of alcohol, they will probably spend less time in the REM sleep phase and, consequently, they will wake up feeling more sleepy and less refreshed.

3. snooze mode

Who hasn’t hit “snooze” when the alarm goes off so they can spend 10 more precious minutes in bed? However, napping for that little bit longer, we are preparing the body for another sleep cycle, which is quickly interrupted, making us feel more tired for the rest of the day.

4. Messy room

The environment in which we sleep has a great influence on the quality of sleep. Just as a comfortable mattress and pillow are important points to help you rest, so is your surroundings. Studies have shown that a messy bedroom can provide a night of lower quality sleep due to increased stress levels, compared to people who maintain a nice and tidy environment.

See too: