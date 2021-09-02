Doctors explain who is entitled to the third dose of vaccine against covid

To reinforce the effectiveness of the vaccine against covid-19 and curb the increase in cases of the disease, the state government will start applying the third dose of the immunizing agent in the population of Espírito Santo from the next 15th.

But, for now, only elderly people over 70 years old who have taken the second dose or single dose for at least six months and immunosuppressed (patients with immune deficiency) who completed the vaccination schedule for at least 28 days do part of the first group to receive the boost.

The vaccine used will preferably be that of Pfizer. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced last week that the application of the 3rd dose in the country would take place from the 15th.

Professional prepares vaccine dose (Photo: Tom Paparazzy/Secom/PMS)

The date was chosen because, according to the minister, the entire population over 18 years old will have already been vaccinated with at least one dose.

In Espírito Santo, the Secretary of State for Health, physician Nésio Fernandes, confirmed the forecast on Tuesday (31). But the ministry has not yet informed the amount of doses of Pfizer to be made available.

“We are awaiting information on the quantity of doses from Pfizer that may arrive in the country this month, in order to define whether we will anticipate by one or two weeks the start of vaccination for groups that will start on September 15th,” he said.

For infectologist Ana Carolina D’Ettorres, from Unimed Vitória, since the beginning, there was already the prospect that the vaccine against covid-19 would be of the usual schedule, as well as the flu.

“We know that, even with complete vaccines, the tendency of our antibodies, as we are not exposed to stimuli again, is that they fall naturally. We did expect a booster of the vaccine,” he said.

According to the doctor, when the body is exposed to the vaccine stimulus again, the immunological memory is reactivated in a more robust and sustained way. “It’s not that there was a loss of the vaccine, but, over time, antibody production drops.”

The third dose in immunosuppressed patients, as explained by the infectologist, is due to the fact that they do not have the immune system fully strengthened, for medical or health reasons. “It is important to give this new stimulus to revive the memory they already have of the vaccine”, he pointed out.

“I want to take”

With the application of the third booster dose approaching, retired broadcaster Maria da Penha Oleari, 82, is already expecting to receive the vaccine. She said that she has already taken the two doses of Coronavac and the flu vaccine.

“I’m looking forward to the booster dose, because the more we take precautions, the better. There are people my age who, despite having the vaccine, got the covid. It was much weaker, they didn’t need to be hospitalized, but being sick is not cool”, she commented.

“So, if the third and fourth doses come, I want to take it. I will be able to say: ‘I took all the vaccines’”, completed Maria da Penha.

The retiree also reported that she did not get the disease, but her daughter had the disease, with mild symptoms and, therefore, they needed to be isolated during the period.

Who can receive the 3rd dose

Seniors over 70 years who have taken the 2nd dose or the single dose for at least six months.

Immunosuppressed people who completed the vaccination schedule for at least 28 days.

Who are immunosuppressed

Persons with severe primary immune deficiency.

Individuals undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (from bone marrow) using immunosuppressive drugs.

People living with HIV/AIDS.

People using steroids at doses greater than or equal to 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, from 14 days.

Individuals who are taking immune response-modifying drugs.

Patients on hemodialysis.

Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases.

Source: Ministry of Health.

Delta and Gamma are main variants

Among the cases of covid-19 detected in the state, the gamma (Brazilian) and delta (Indian) variants have already predominated.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, 365 samples of RT-PCR (examination done with cotton swabs to collect material from the nose and throat) were sent to Fiocruz for genetic sequencing and identification of variants circulating in the state .

Of the total, 158 had their results released so far. “Approximately 11% of them represent positive tests for the delta variant and all other results represent cases of gamma, the former P1 variant, which is, according to data released by Fiocruz, at this time, a predominant variant in the results presented”, he said.

The secretary pointed out that they can represent and confirm which variants are in circulation in the state.

“Right now, in Espírito Santo, any confirmed case of covid-19 needs to be assumed to be a probable infection with the delta variant or with the gamma variant, which are two variants of concern, extremely dangerous in terms of being highly infectious” .

He stressed that, especially the gamma variant, has the potential to make non-elderly people evolve to serious, critical conditions and also death.

“Therefore, our epidemiological alert to the population of Espírito Santo, so that, in these days, it reinforces the measures capable of reducing the risk of transmission of covid-19”.

I call for 167,000 to update the vaccination in the state

Despite the availability of doses of vaccine against covid-19 for the population of Espírito Santo and the carrying out of joint efforts for vaccination, there are still 167 thousand people with the second dose in arrears in the state.

Given the scenario, the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, and the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, reinforced the importance of completing the vaccination schedule.

“The proportion of absentees in Espírito Santo is not one of the highest in Brazil. It represents less than 12% of people who have not returned for the second dose within the time of their fitness to receive it. However, our goal is for this indicator to be less than 5% in our state”, said Nésio.

Reblin highlighted that the first dose activates the immune system, but it is the second that consolidates the response in the body. “It is essential that people seek the health service”, he advised.

In the capital, there are 11,500 people with the second dose overdue.

“The strategies adopted to vaccinate the population range from immunization in 28 vaccination rooms in health units, which sometimes provide extended hours, on-site vaccination in hospitals, in homes for bed-ridden people and mobile stations on Saturdays and holidays,” said the city in a note.

In Serra, there are 15,848 people with a delayed vaccination schedule. “The strategies used by the immunization team range from offering immunizations for D2 (2nd dose) in all schedules to carrying out an active search,” said, in a statement, the city.

In Cariacica, according to the Municipal Health Department (Semus), there are 12,017 individuals with the 2nd dose overdue. “Semus has been doing an active search by sending SMS to citizens and also postings on the portal and official social networks for those who have delayed vaccination”, he stressed.

Guarapari, Viana and Vila Velha did not inform how many people are with the 2nd dose late. However, the Municipality of Vila Velha emphasized that it has taken actions to reach the population that has not yet been immunized.

Guarapari said that he has been doing an active search, carrying out actions at extended hours and without scheduling for those who are unable to schedule online.