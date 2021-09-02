‘Doing more than he did was impossible’

After statements by Tchê Tchê to the podcast Podpah about the episode with Fernando Diniz in São Paulo in January, the club director Carlos Belmonte hit the player and defended the coach in an interview with SportsCenter, broadcast attraction by ESPN on Star+, this Wednesday (1).

According to the director, Fernando Diniz did his best to repair the error. “There is no doubt that Diniz was wrong to treat Tchê Tchê that way on the edge of the field. Period. But there is also no doubt that Diniz recanted with Tchê Tchê in front of the entire cast,” said Belmonte.

“Diniz had a meeting with the entire cast. He apologized in front of all the athletes. He also did it in person. So I want to make a defense for Diniz. He made a mistake, it’s a fact. But to do more than he did, it was impossible. he recanted in front of the cast and recanted individually with Tchê Tchê”, said the director.

For Belmonte, there was a communication problem on the part of Tchê Tchê.

“Diniz did what he had to do after making a mistake. Tchê Tchê didn’t do what he had to do, because if he wasn’t happy with Diniz’s apology, he should have told Diniz. If Tchê Tchê excused him or not, that’s already a personal matter for Tchê Tchê”, he said.

In addition, the São Paulo director questioned the relationship between the episode and the drop in income in the final stretch of the championship.

“If a fact like this is capable of hindering the achievement of a team the size of the São Paulo, It’s all wrong. Including the choice of athletes. The team dropped in performance. The rest is crutch,” he said.

On the occasion, in a game valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian championship of 2020 before the Red Bull Bragantino, Fernando Diniz called Tchê Tchê “ungrateful”, “leg” and “mascaradinho”. In the match in question, Tricolor went to the break losing 4-1 and ended up defeated 4-2.

The result marked the drop in the team’s performance in the final stretch of the brazilian. At the time of the event, São Paulo was leading the championship, but was overtaken by International in the 31st round and did not return to the lead. The club finished the season in fourth position, also behind the Atlético-MG and the champion Flamengo.