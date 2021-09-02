Doria discloses a schedule for the application of the third dose against Covid-19

Governor João Doria – Credit: Disclosure

Governor João Doria presented this Wednesday (1) the schedule for the application of the additional dose of vaccines against COVID-19 in the elderly and immunosuppressed adults, who start receiving the immunizing agent next Monday (6). In all, 7.2 million people will be able to have the booster dose during the campaign, 1 million of which will be reached in this first phase, which runs until October 10th.

“The vaccination of those aged between 60 and 69 years is a differential of the State of São Paulo and a decision of the Government of São Paulo based on the decision of our Scientific Committee. Differently from what the Federal Government decided, over 70 years old, São Paulo decided to make this additional dose for people over 60 years old”, stated Doria.

This first phase, which starts on the 6th, is focused on the immunization of those who are 60 years of age or older and who took the second dose more than six months ago, that is, in February and March. In addition, they will be immunized immunosuppressed, from the age of 18 years. The two audiences of this phase add up to 1 million people.

The groups will be staggered by age groups and prioritizing the oldest. This September, between the 6th and 12th, those who are 90 years old or more will receive the additional dose, totaling 148.7 thousand people. Continuing with the reinforcement of vaccination, between 13 and 19 September, another 231.7 thousand elderly people aged 85 to 89 will be reached.

Between days 20 and 26, doses will be available for those aged 80 to 84 years. Also included in this period are immunosuppressed adults, such as patients undergoing hemodialysis, chemotherapy, AIDS, transplant patients, among other people with a high degree of immunosuppression. In this case, the additional dose will be applied at least 28 days after the date of completion of the vaccination schedule, either by the second dose (Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer) or by a single dose (Janssen). Together, these groups total 280 thousand people.

From the 27th until October 3rd, 242.8 thousand people aged between 70 and 79 will be covered. Completing this phase in the month of October, elderly people aged 60 to 69 will be reached between the 4th and 10th, totaling more than 103,900 immunized.

“We want to leave the mis vulnerable population in safety. This is a strategy that was aligned with the Scientific Committee and discussed in the State Immunization Plan, so that we can, in view of the Delta variant, have this security that this population will receive the additional dose”, highlights the Coordinator of the State Immunization Plan (PEI), Regiane de Paula.

In total there are 7.2 million people who took their vaccines at different times of the campaign, and will receive their additional doses when they complete the minimum time intervals after the second dose or completion of the vaccination schedule – at least six months for those who are 60 years or more, and at least 28 days for adults with immunosuppression.

São Paulo’s decision to include the group aged 60 to 69 years was based on a recommendation by the Scientific Committee after analyzing the work and experiences around the world of the pandemic indicators, especially among the elderly, who are still among the main fatal victims of the COVID-19. Although they currently represent 15.2% of the total cases in the pandemic, they prevail among those who develop severe conditions and progress to death, with 66.76% of the total. The largest proportion of deaths affects precisely the age group from 60 to 69, with 24.3% of the overall total.

The summary with the measures announced by the Government of São Paulo is available on the page

https://issuu.com/governosp/docs/apresenta_o_vacina_o_dose_addicional.

Comments system cackland

Read too

Latest news