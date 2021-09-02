Electoral code: understand the setbacks and resistances of the proposal that must be voted on this Thursday in the Chamber

BRASILIA – The Chamber of Deputies must vote this Thursday on the proposal for a new Electoral Code. Measures considered by specialists as a setback are still alive in the congressman’s report, among them the one that prohibits the carrying out of opinion polls on the eve and on the day of voting. The rapporteur’s proposal, Margarete Coelho, also faces resistance and can be changed until the time of voting in the plenary.

Understand the setbacks in the proposal and the resistance it faces:

Resistances

Quarantine

The text provides for the obligation of a five-year quarantine for military, police, magistrates and members of the Public Ministry who wish to contest the elections.

PSL and Podemos want to overturn the measure. The first has in its police and military personnel. The second would like to launch former judge Sergio Moro as a candidate in 2022.

Call for alternates

There is a forecast that the parliamentarian who leaves his seat will be replaced by a substitute of the same sex, even if there is a person of the opposite gender most voted in the queue.

parties of Centrão, like PL and Solidarity, are trying to suspend the reporting rule.

fake news

Provisional penalty of one to four years of imprisonment in case of dissemination or sharing of fake news with the objective of affecting the elections.

PSL, a party of Pocketnaristas, has resistance in relation to a passage that could frame positions adopted by President Jair Bolsonaro.

setbacks

It overturns a section of the Clean Sheet Law that makes a politician who resigns to avoid impeachment ineligible.

It prohibits the dissemination of electoral polls from the day before the election.

It opens a loophole for the use of the party fund without activities related to the acronym, by inserting in the text permission for use “in the interests of the party, as determined by the executive of the political party”.

Reduced inspection by allowing parties to hire private companies to audit their accounts. These companies will submit a report to the Electoral Court, which is currently responsible for this audit.

It establishes a ceiling of R$ 30,000 for fines arising from disapproval of accounts, thus avoiding the application of charges in the millions of reais, as is possible with today’s rules.