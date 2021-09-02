Electricity bill: simulate what you need to do to get the government bonus | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Electricity bill: simulate what you need to do to get the government bonus

At the home of application driver Sérgio Rodrigo de Souza, rationing has already started and was voluntary, after the electricity bill jumped from R$90 to R$230 from one month to the next. To close the budget accounts, the solution was to establish a 15-minute limit for the use of the electric shower. After this period, the circuit breaker trips and it’s time to face the cold shower.

Like Sérgio, Brazilians are looking for alternatives to save even more energy after a new increase in the electricity bill, which starts to take effect this month, with the creation of the water scarcity tariff flag: almost 50% more expensive than the red level 2 adopted so far. In practice, the consumer will pay R$ 14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hour (kWh) used. The government has proposed giving a bonus to those who manage to reduce spending, but experts warn that in most homes it will be difficult to get the discount.

In 2018, according to data from the International Energy Agency, Brazil was the second country with the most expensive electricity in the world, paying $354 per Megawatt-hour (MWh), only behind Germany, where the cost is $404 per MWh. For the director of Instituto Ilumina, Roberto Araújo, there are chances that the country will gain leadership after the recent increases. As the average Brazilian consumption is 170 kWh, he believes that any change in habits in the domestic environment will be martyrdom.

“In this range of consumption, any economy is a sacrifice. These people will have to sleep in the heat, avoid opening the refrigerator to try to get this bonus. I don’t know if in residential consumption we will achieve the savings that the government is aiming for”, he says.







The researcher at FGV CERI, Diogo Lisbona, also thinks that the initiative is not enough. According to him, there is a lack of a campaign to make the population aware of the real gravity of the problem.

“In 2001, at the time of the blackout, people turned off the freezer and replaced the lamps with fluorescent ones. Today, everyone already uses LED lamps, with better energy efficiency. This reduction in consumption is not trivial”, he analyzes.

The Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, does not rule out, however, the need to adopt rationing. In addition to trying to avoid blackouts, the economist at Ibmec RJ, Tiago Sayão, emphasizes that a joint effort is important to, at least, return to the red flag.

“Energy is a relevant cost for some sectors, which ends up putting pressure on inflation. So, this increase may also be reflected in other products.”

Crisis could have been avoided

Although frequent increases in energy tariffs are being billed by São Pedro, the guardian of the rain, experts say the problem could have been circumvented if the country had invested in wind, solar or even more hydroelectric plants.

The researcher at FGV CERI, Diogo Lisbona, says that while the cost to generate a megawatt-hour in thermoelectric plants is around R$ 2500, the value for producing the same amount of energy in hydroelectric plants is approximately R$ 300. The director of Instituto Ilumina Roberto Araújo adds that in the 1950s Brazil went through a crisis as serious as the current one, with low affluence for five years, which could have been an experience:

“This is not a surprise. There was a lack of investment and planning. We exchanged hydroelectric plants that would be good for us for thermoelectric plants.”

Greater spending on industries

The highest energy consumption does not occur in domestic homes, but in industry, according to the Energy Research Company (Epe). According to the monthly review of the electricity market, released in August, while households used 151,713 GWh in the last 12 months, the industry used 179,000 GWh, with emphasis on the metallurgical, chemical, non-metallic mineral products and extraction sectors. metallic minerals.

In July, the industry had the highest consumption for the month since 2014, with an increase of 9.8% compared to the same period in 2020. Residential consumption slowed down by 0.5% due to milder temperatures.

In winter, next to a coffee maker, the television is responsible for the highest energy consumption in the house of the 30-year-old Customer Experience specialist Bruna Rossi. That’s because she likes to watch different shows from her husband and, for that, they use two televisions simultaneously. With the implementation of the water scarcity flag at the end of the year, however, their biggest fear is the air conditioning, which is usually used a lot by the couple in the summer.

“We’ve already talked about policing ourselves with lights that we leave on unnecessarily and even about passing a little more heat this summer, because there won’t be any,” he says.

Brazil at a standstill: inflation slows down household consumption

In addition to having to overcome the energy crisis at home, with no labor rights, Sérgio Rodrigo de Souza faces a 13-hour workday to support his family, which includes his wife, Yasmin Alves, a Uerj employee, and the son Bernardo, 3 years old. With fuel prices soaring this year, arithmetic has become part of race selection. It only accepts longer stretches, as short runs are no longer worth the cost.

The family was forced to make choices on the day’s menu as well.

“Here, we switch from red meat to fish, because it’s cheaper. Before, it was chicken, but as it became expensive, now we switch to pork. At the beginning of the year, we spent R$600 a month in the market and, today, in addition, I’m buying essential non-perishables, such as beans, as soon as I receive them, and there goes another R$ 500”, explains Yasmin Alves, Sergio’s wife.

“I can’t save money to go months without working, recovering,” he laments.

The behavior of the Souza family is an example of what happened in the country in the second quarter, when even with the reopening of the economy, consumption was stagnant, which surprised specialists.

With rising inflation and rising interest rates, household consumption, the traditional engine of the economy, remained stable in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year. An important engine of the economy, it is still 3% below the pre-pandemic period, which contributed to the lower than expected performance of GDP.

The recovery of the Brazilian economy lost steam, and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) retreated 0.1% in the second quarter, a result that indicates stability, according to the IBGE.