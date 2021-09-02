Emergency aid: Caixa releases loot for those born in February – News

This Thursday (2), Caixa Econômica Federal releases the cash withdrawal from the fifth installment of emergency aid for beneficiaries born in February. The money for this group was deposited on August 21st and can now be withdrawn at lotteries or ATMs.

Since then, informal workers have been able to use the money through Caixa Tem, an application in which beneficiaries are able to pay slips, buy over the internet and through small machines in commercial establishments.

In addition, instant transfers between banks via Pix are allowed (except for accounts with the same ownership).

The series of authorizations to withdraw the fifth installment, the first of three extras announced by the federal government, will continue in the coming days and will end with the release for those born in December, on the 20th (see below for the complete calendar).

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the investment only for this public of informal workers enrolled in CadÚnico in this transfer of benefit (cycle 5) was R$ 442 million.

Extras

Emergency aid was created in April last year by the federal government to serve the low-income population affected by the pandemic. It was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to mothers who are heads of households and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, the payment round, for seven months, foresees installments from R$ 150 to R$ 375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$ 250; female heads of households are entitled to R$375; and people who live alone, R$150.

The program would end with the fourth installment, deposited in July and withdrawn in August, but it was extended until October, with the same amounts for the benefit. In November, the most vulnerable beneficiaries should start receiving the Auxílio Brasil, a program conceived by the Bolsonaro government to replace Bolsa Família.

About 39 million people are receiving emergency aid.

check the calendar

5th installment (cash withdrawal from lotteries and ATMs)

Born in January: 1/9

Born in February: 2/9

Born in March: 3/9

Born in April: 6/9

Born in May: 9/9

Born in June: 9/10

Born in July: 13/9

Born in August: 14/9

Born in September: 15/9

Born in October: 16/9

Born in November: 17/9

Born in December: 20/9