Emergency assistance: Withdrawals and transfers of the 5th installment are being made available

by

Caixa Econômica Federal started the release of the benefit in cash this Wednesday (1st).

Beneficiaries of the emergency aid who awaited the authorization schedule for withdrawals and transfers of the fifth installment, should be aware of the upcoming dates. That’s because the Federal Savings Bank started the release of the benefit in kind this Wednesday (1st).

After the end of the deposit period of the first round of the extension of the program, citizens born in January can already have access to the benefit. To make the withdrawal, just go to a Caixa Econômica or Casas Lotéricas branch.

How to withdraw emergency aid

Citizens who wish to have the benefit in hand must follow these steps:

  1. Go to a Caixa Econômica branch;
  2. At the ATM, select the emergency assistance withdrawal function;
  3. Open your Tem Cashier application and click on the ‘withdrawal code’ tab;
  4. Once this is done, at the ATM, type the digits generated in the application;
  5. Enter the amount you want to withdraw;
  6. Confirm the transaction and save the voucher.

If you prefer, you can carry out the procedure directly with an attendant either at Caixa’s counters or at a Casas Lotéricas unit. To do this, all you need to do is present an official document with a photo to request withdrawal.

However, it is noteworthy that in addition to cash withdrawals, transfers can be made through PIX or TED, also depending on the release in the program’s calendar. Transactions are carried out exclusively by the box has.

Schedule of withdrawals of the 5th installment of the emergency aid benefit

Birth month5th installment – Withdrawals
JanuarySeptember 1st
FebruarySeptember 2nd
MarchSeptember 3rd
Aprilseptember 6th
MaySeptember 9th
JuneSeptember 10th
JulySeptember 13th
AugustSeptember 14th
SeptemberSeptember 15th
OctoberSeptember 16
NovemberSeptember 17th
DecemberSeptember 20

