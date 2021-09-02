Even with fewer games, Flamengo has the best attack in Brasileirão

One of Flamengo’s virtues in the season is offensive power. This, for example, was reflected in the victory over Santos by 4-0, in Vila Belmiro, last Saturday. The crimson-black opened the scoreboard, “step foot on the accelerator” and built another elastic scoreboard. So far, Fla has the best attack in the Brasileirão, with 32 goals scored.

This good performance of the offensive system can also be explained by the work of coach Renato Gaúcho. Since the new coach arrived in Gávea, there have been seven games in the Brazilian Championship and 20 goals scored. This represents an average of almost three goals per game.

In addition, it is also clear that, before the arrival of Renato, the red-black had 12 goals scored. This shows that, in just seven games, Flamengo de Renato Gaúcho was responsible for 62.5% of all goals scored by the team in the Brasileirão.

Flamengo’s list of games under the command of Renato Gaúcho

Bahia 0x5 Flamengo (12th round of the Brazilian)

Flamengo 5×1 São Paulo (13th round of the Brazilian Nationals)

Corinthians 1×3 Flamengo (14th round of the Brazilian)

Flamengo 0x4 Internacional (15th round of the Brazilian Championship)

Flamengo 2×0 Sport (16th round of the Brazilian Championship)

Ceará 1×1 Flamengo (17th round of the Brazilian Championship)

Santos 0x4 Flamengo (18th round of the Brazilian Nationals)

It is also worth remembering that, due to Data FIFA, Flamengo has two games less in the competition. The commitments against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, and against Athletico-PR, in Curitiba, have not yet been fulfilled.

Thus, of the 20 teams that compete in the Brazilian Championship, the rubro-negro is the only one that has only 16 matches played. By the way, this evidences that Flamengo already has an average of two goals per game in the competition.

And that number of games less will increase. The CBF confirmed that the match against Atlético-GO, valid for the 19th round, was postponed. Once again, the reason is the FIFA Data – Gabi, Everton Ribeiro (Brazil), Isla (Chile) and Arrascaeta (Uruguay) were called up by the respective teams and would embezzle Fla.

Now, Flamengo will only return to the field on September 12, a Sunday, against Palmeiras. The teams will face each other at Allianz Parque, in a match valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.