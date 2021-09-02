Ex-Fluminense, Abel speaks out after resignation from Swiss club

Very identified with Fluminense, Abel Braga had his resignation announced from Lugano, Switzerland, this Wednesday, the day he turns 69 years old. And the technician spoke after leaving. He thanked those who trusted the work and also criticized the new direction.

– The project that was presented to me when I arrived was very good, the city and the environment at the club are fantastic, I was happy with the work, the team was doing well, evolving. But a new owner took over and everything changed. Our group was already reduced and important players were removed. I even understand the posture, but I don’t agree. Certainly, it would make much of what was being done unfeasible. Here is my thanks to the people who trusted me and the group of players. Despite the disappointment of not being able to carry out what we planned, I will only take the good things from here – said Abel.

The technician had been hired for a year with an option to renew for one more. Abel Braga had three spells at Fluminense. He is two-time champion from Rio de Janeiro (2005 and 2012) and Brazilian champion (2012). Abelão is the second coach with more games in charge of Tricolor, with 326. Just ahead of him, Zezé Moreira, with 497.