Ex-Panicat reveals that she used steroids to “be called hot”

Former Panicat Lizi Benites, known on stage as Piu-Piu, revealed some details about her life during the time she was part of the program ‘Pânico na TV’, in an interview with TicaracatiCast channel, on YouTube.

The model revealed that she used steroids to “be called hot”. She says that the use of medication was bad for her body: “I took anabolic steroids. It was a fight, but I took it. Hair fell out, the face filled with pimples, but the body was ok. It gave me several side effects”.









She says that she used it because she saw her body in an inferior way, compared to other Panicats: “I took it because, when I arrived at Panico, I saw the girls’ bodies and they were wonderful, my butt was soft. I remember at events, people called other people hot, but for me nothing. I felt bad”.

Lizi makes it clear that no one asked her to use the medications: “Nobody ever told me. It was me, I was fighting it. I thought I needed to fit those standards.”

The model says that she used anabolic steroids both in the form of injections and in pills: “I injected myself, but I had medical supervision. A friend once asked me what had gone on in my head. I got to the level where I needed to make up my head”.