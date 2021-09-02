Excessive sedentary lifestyle at leisure increases the risk of stroke by seven times – 01/09/2021

Sedentary leisure (watching television, reading, using a cell phone, using the computer, playing video games) can increase the risk of stroke among adults. This is shown by a study published in the scientific journal Stroke, of the American Heart Association.

By reviewing Canadian health and lifestyle registries, University of Calgary researchers found that adults under age 60 who spend eight or more hours a day in sedentary leisure are seven times more likely to have a stroke.

The scientists analyzed information from 143,000 adults without episodes of stroke, heart disease or cancer who participated in the Canadian Community Health Survey in the years 2000, 2003, 2005 and in the range of 2007 to 2012.

During nearly a decade of follow-up — completed on December 31, 2017 — 2,965 strokes were recorded. From there, the researchers verified the time each of the 143,000 participants spent on sedentary activities. The volunteers were separated into four groups:

Less than four hours of sedentary leisure a day;

From four to less than six hours a day;

From six to less than eight hours a day;

Eight hours or more a day.

The average leisure time sedentary lifestyle was almost four hours a day among adults under 60 years of age. But in the group that reported eight or more hours of sedentary leisure and low physical activity, the risk of stroke was seven times higher.

“People should be aware that sedentary behavior can have adverse health effects,” said Raed Joundi, lead author of the study, on the American Heart Association website.

The scientist explained that the analysis of the sedentary time of the study volunteers did not consider the working period. According to him, more and more people have fun with hobbies that involve little exercise, which can lead to health problems.

In Brazilians between 50 and 59 years old, the time devoted to activities such as watching TV went from 2 hours and 12 minutes to 3 hours and 15 minutes during the pandemic. The use of tablets or computers also gained more time: it went from 3 hours and 25 minutes to 4 hours and 13 minutes.

The data are from the ConVid Behavior Survey, carried out by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), in partnership with UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) and Unicamp (State University of Campinas).