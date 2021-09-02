Exclusive: Jeep Commander gets factory bonus for PwD

Mundo do Automóvel for PwD confirmed this afternoon, September 1st, exclusively through the press office of Jeep do Brasil that the Commander launch is available for people with disabilities (PcD) in pre-sales. The criteria is the same as for Compass, as both are not exempt from IPI due to the value being higher than the ceiling of R$140,000.

The percentage, also adopted for rural producers and legal entities, is 8%, being the same adopted by the younger brother. Remembering that to grant the benefit of the brand, it is necessary to present a medical report and a special driver’s license (in the case of a driver) attesting to the individual’s disability.

The Commander is positioned above the Jeep Compass and brings a rich list of equipment in two versions, Limited and Overland, both with turboflex or turbodiesel engine with 4×4 traction.

The first mechanical set, the 1.3 turboflex, yields 185 horsepower in ethanol and 180 in gasoline with a torque of 27.5 kgfm in both fuels, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission and 4×2 traction. The 2.0 turbodiesel engine was recalibrated and now delivers 38 kgfm of torque while maintaining 170 horsepower with a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction.

Check the entire general public and PwD price list, except for Paraíba and São Paulo due to the higher ICMS rate:

Version public price PwD price Limited T270 AT 4×2 R$199,990 BRL 183,990.80 Overland T270 AT 4×2 BRL 219,990 BRL 202,390.80 Limited 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4 BRL 259,990 BRL 239,190.80 Overland 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4 BRL 279,990 BRL 257,590.80

Photos: Jeep Commander Limted turboflex

